Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FERG. Barclays lowered their price target on Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ferguson from £136.50 ($164.93) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Ferguson from £140 ($169.16) to £114 ($137.75) in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ferguson from £127.50 ($154.06) to GBX 8,930 ($107.90) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on Ferguson from £190 ($229.58) to £145 ($175.21) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8,091.30.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $102.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $183.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ferguson

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 2,279.2% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,051,000 after acquiring an additional 131,087 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $1,990,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 1,284.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 33,960 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $391,174,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ferguson

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.