Fetch.ai Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $87.70 million and $6.31 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0798 or 0.00000416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00087551 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00065195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00031164 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00018395 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007723 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,099,030,025 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

