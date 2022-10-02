FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMCU) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMCU – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,575 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in FG Merger were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FG Merger in the 1st quarter worth about $5,528,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG Merger in the 1st quarter worth about $5,025,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG Merger in the 1st quarter worth about $3,266,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of FG Merger in the 1st quarter worth about $3,015,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG Merger in the 1st quarter worth about $2,513,000.

Get FG Merger alerts:

FG Merger Trading Up 0.2 %

FG Merger stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. FG Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.

FG Merger Company Profile

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGMCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FG Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.