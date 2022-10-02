Financial Analysis: Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) vs. Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) and Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getinge AB (publ) has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Precision Optics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and Getinge AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics -5.93% -12.10% -6.41% Getinge AB (publ) 9.90% 12.66% 7.23%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $15.68 million 2.21 -$100,000.00 ($0.06) -34.17 Getinge AB (publ) $3.15 billion 1.47 $346.18 million $1.07 15.94

This table compares Precision Optics and Getinge AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Getinge AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Precision Optics. Precision Optics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Getinge AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Precision Optics and Getinge AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Getinge AB (publ) 0 6 1 0 2.14

Summary

Getinge AB (publ) beats Precision Optics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision Optics

(Get Rating)

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. It also provides components and assemblies, which are designed for industrial and military use. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers through medical device companies. Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

About Getinge AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products. The company also provides thoracic catheters, dry seal chest drain, mobile dry seal drain, dry and wet suction water seal chest drain, and chest drain valves; transitional accessories; endoscope reprocessing; endoscopic vessel harvesting systems; endovascular products; extracorporeal life support or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation products; inspection and packing products; intra-aortic balloon counter pulsation therapies; mechanical ventilation products; medical furniture; modular room systems; operating lights and tables; OR integration and management; patient flow management; patient transport; sterile supply management; sterilization; surgical assist systems; surgical perfusion; transport & storage; trays & baskets; and vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions. It offers its products through a network of proprietary sales companies, as well as through agents and distributors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Getinge AB (publ) was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.