Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Update

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,400 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 317,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 290.3 days.

Shares of FINGF stock remained flat at $17.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.25. Finning International has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $32.23.

Finning International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.1835 dividend. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th.

Several research firms have commented on FINGF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

