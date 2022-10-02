First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0437 per share on Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th.

First High-School Education Group Price Performance

Shares of FHS stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. First High-School Education Group has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First High-School Education Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of First High-School Education Group worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

First High-School Education Group Company Profile

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. The company provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. It also offers management services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a network of 20 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Chongqing municipality, Sichuan province, and Shaanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs and six tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

Further Reading

