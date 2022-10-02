First National Bank Sioux Falls Buys 350 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.43.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.75. 3,000,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,752. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 109.20%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

