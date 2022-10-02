First National Bank Sioux Falls Sells 1,070 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

First National Bank Sioux Falls decreased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $389,956,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $135,437,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 32.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,029,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $469,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,767 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,694,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,592,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $43.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,107,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,743. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average is $52.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.44%.

A number of research firms have commented on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.04.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,937,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,937,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

