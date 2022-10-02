First National Bank Sioux Falls Sells 221 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lessened its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. State Street Corp lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,687,000 after buying an additional 1,755,729 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 19,643.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,579,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,957,000 after buying an additional 1,571,859 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 56.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,543,000 after buying an additional 1,482,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,182,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,345. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on XEL. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

