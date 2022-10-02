First National Bank Sioux Falls Sells 351 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First National Bank Sioux Falls reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 1.2% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.22. The stock had a trading volume of 21,182,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,998,850. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $152.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Barclays dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.