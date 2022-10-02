First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Covea Finance

Covea Finance trimmed its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,680 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises about 1.1% of Covea Finance’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Covea Finance’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,444,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,804,000 after purchasing an additional 805,111 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FRC traded down $2.13 on Friday, reaching $130.55. The stock had a trading volume of 909,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $130.35 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.04.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

