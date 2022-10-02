First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FDEU)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.9% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $14.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDEU. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,671,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,133,000 after buying an additional 44,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 16.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 31,607 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.