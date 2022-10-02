First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FDEU)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.9% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $14.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
