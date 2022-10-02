First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 639,600 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the August 31st total of 490,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.9 days.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FEP opened at $26.38 on Friday. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.46.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 104,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 31,529 shares during the period. Treasure Coast Financial Planning acquired a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $721,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 73,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $28,687,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $439,000.

