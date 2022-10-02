First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 639,600 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the August 31st total of 490,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.9 days.
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:FEP opened at $26.38 on Friday. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.46.
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund
