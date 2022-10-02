First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Stake Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,513 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up 0.8% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 1.46% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $28,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1,318.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMB opened at $48.72 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.64 and a 1-year high of $57.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

