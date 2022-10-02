flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Short Interest Up 23.5% in September

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 306,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

flatexDEGIRO Stock Performance

flatexDEGIRO stock remained flat at $8.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99. flatexDEGIRO has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $24.24.

About flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

