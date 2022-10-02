Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the August 31st total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 262.3 days.

Fluidra Price Performance

OTCMKTS FLUIF opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27. Fluidra has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Fluidra from €42.50 ($43.37) to €35.00 ($35.71) in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fluidra from €36.00 ($36.73) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

About Fluidra

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification for private and public customers worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes various components required for the construction, renovation, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools; markets fluid handling products and pool materials; and provides financial advisory services in the acquisition of shares.

