Flux Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $516,157.65 (FLX)

Flux (FLX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Flux coin can now be bought for about $0.0344 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges. Flux has a total market capitalization of $516,157.65 and $313,026.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flux has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00284907 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00104812 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00071515 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000952 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux (FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s official website is datamine.network. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork.

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

