FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 18,558 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,558 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.8% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $20,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.82.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 2.0 %

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total value of $532,364.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,964,899 shares in the company, valued at $34,570,408,215.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 387,899 shares of company stock worth $128,861,605. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $323.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $313.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $224.22 and a fifty-two week high of $341.70. The company has a market cap of $307.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.