FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 152,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 92,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 13,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUSB opened at $48.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.24. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

