FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,665 shares of company stock worth $13,217,994 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $96.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.03 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.94 and its 200 day moving average is $117.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.53.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.