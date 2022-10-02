FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,267 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,292 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of HP by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth $869,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of HP by 1,184.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 399,278 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $13,089,000 after acquiring an additional 368,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.79.

NYSE HPQ opened at $24.92 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.74 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

