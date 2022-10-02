FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,397 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $12,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 242,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,301,000 after buying an additional 69,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTEB opened at $48.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.20. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.99 and a twelve month high of $55.07.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.