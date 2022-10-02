FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $5.81 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 193,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,814,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 112.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 164.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $226,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PJAN opened at $29.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.14. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $33.43.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.