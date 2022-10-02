FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 304,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.27% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the first quarter valued at $74,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 179.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 6.1% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.95.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.