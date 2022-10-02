FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 822,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,084,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,325,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,118,000. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 153,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.58.

