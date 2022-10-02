FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $26.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.24. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

