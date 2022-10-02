Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Stake Lowered by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory reduced its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory owned 0.13% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLJP. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 233,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 576,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,633,000 after acquiring an additional 223,498 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $262,000.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.56.

