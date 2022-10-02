Freedom Day Solutions LLC Acquires 54 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of KLA by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.00.

KLA Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $8.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $302.63. 1,641,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,033. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $282.83 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $353.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,343. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

