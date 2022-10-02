Freedom Day Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.4% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 446.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 14,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $507.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $563.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

