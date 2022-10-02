Freedom Day Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 7,278.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 15,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 251,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 39.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 57.4% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,552 shares of company stock worth $2,012,455 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.20. 2,071,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,978. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.56. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.27. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.41%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

