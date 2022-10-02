Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $2.01 Million Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in MSCI by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 6,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.25.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSCI opened at $421.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $467.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.38. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 51.44%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

