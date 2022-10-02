Freedom Day Solutions LLC Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,625,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,345. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.01.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

