Freedom Day Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 8,957 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,795,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,199,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,946,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301,481 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,199,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244,814 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.63. 10,985,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,921,000. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average of $33.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.81%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

