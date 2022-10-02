Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 237 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.02. The stock had a trading volume of 16,124,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,324,830. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.62. The firm has a market cap of $242.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

