Freedom Day Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 159.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Copart by 78.4% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Copart by 58.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 91.5% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $106.40 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $883.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Copart to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

