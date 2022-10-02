Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Short Interest Update

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the August 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Fuse Science Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DROP remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 178,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,850. Fuse Science has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.
About Fuse Science
