FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vale in a report issued on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.71. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vale’s current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VALE. StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.23.

Vale Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $13.32 on Friday. Vale has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 41.72%.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.3907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 21.9%. Vale’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Vale by 105.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vale by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Vale in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

