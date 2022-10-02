Gala (GALA) Price Reaches $0.0396 on Top Exchanges

Gala (GALA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Gala has a total market cap of $1.53 billion and $134.77 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gala has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gala

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 38,610,273,744 coins. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gala is gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

