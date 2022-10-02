Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company.

GLMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. The company has a market cap of $7.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.13.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. On average, research analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

