Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,837 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marion Wealth Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 85,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 51,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 121,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of JPHY stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.39. The company had a trading volume of 511,367 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.76. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $56.51.

