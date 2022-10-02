Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $893,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59,431 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after buying an additional 140,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,768,000 after purchasing an additional 39,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $484,878,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $538,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD traded down $2.26 on Friday, hitting $212.17. 1,208,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,638. The company has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.78.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.14.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

