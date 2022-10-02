Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,401 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUSB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUSB stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $48.95. 699,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,928. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $51.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.24.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.