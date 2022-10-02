Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 17,290 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 411,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,290 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 2.6% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $25,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 8.0% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

KO traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.02. The stock had a trading volume of 16,124,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,324,830. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.62. The firm has a market cap of $242.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

