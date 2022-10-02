Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 41,215 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,720 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 41,215 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,716,452,000 after acquiring an additional 520,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 48.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after buying an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after buying an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Walmart by 7.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after buying an additional 608,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $2.55 on Friday, hitting $129.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,534,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,921. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $352.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.