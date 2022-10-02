Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 870 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,277,246,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $81.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,403,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,370. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $120.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

