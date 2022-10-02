Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.8% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $18,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 18,907 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,718,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of PM traded down $3.08 on Friday, reaching $83.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,259,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.97 and a 200 day moving average of $98.22. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 87.29%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.