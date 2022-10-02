Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GLS) Short Interest Down 9.6% in September

Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GLS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,600 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 616,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Gelesis in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price target for the company.
Shares of GLS remained flat at $1.08 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 44,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,473. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.89. Gelesis has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $12.23.
Gelesis Holdings Inc, a commercial stage biotherapeutics company, developing a biomimicry to treat the genesis of obesity and GI-related chronic diseases. The company also provides PLENITY, an orally administered, non-stimulant, and non-systemic aid for weight management. In addition, it offers a product for obesity and overweight and a pipeline with potential therapies for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, type 2 diabetes, and GS500 for Functional Constipation.
