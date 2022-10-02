Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GLS) Short Interest Down 9.6% in September

Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GLS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,600 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 616,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Gelesis in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price target for the company.

Get Gelesis alerts:

Gelesis Price Performance

Shares of GLS remained flat at $1.08 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 44,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,473. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.89. Gelesis has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $12.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gelesis

Gelesis Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gelesis during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Gelesis in the first quarter valued at about $1,809,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Gelesis in the first quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gelesis in the first quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Gelesis during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gelesis Holdings Inc, a commercial stage biotherapeutics company, developing a biomimicry to treat the genesis of obesity and GI-related chronic diseases. The company also provides PLENITY, an orally administered, non-stimulant, and non-systemic aid for weight management. In addition, it offers a product for obesity and overweight and a pipeline with potential therapies for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, type 2 diabetes, and GS500 for Functional Constipation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gelesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gelesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.