Gemmer Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $87.19. 5,549,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,724,011. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.13.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

