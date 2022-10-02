Gemmer Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 56.0% during the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.91. 552,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,545. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.72 and its 200-day moving average is $71.96. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $88.85.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.