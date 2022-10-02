Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.52. 1,347,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,059. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.44 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.51.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.